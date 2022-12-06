The Delhi High Court has allowed a 33-week pregnant woman to terminate her pregnancy. Allowing the woman to undergo medical termination of pregnancy, Justice Pratibha Singh held that a mother's choice is ultimate. "The Court comes to the conclusion that the mother's choice is ultimate. Considering this, the Court holds that the medical termination be allowed. The petitioner is permitted to undergo termination immediately at the LNJP Hospital or any other hospital of her choice," the judge held. Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Man in Rape Case, Says Consent of Minor ‘No Consent’ in the Eyes of Law.

Delhi High Court Allows 33-Week Pregnant Woman To Terminate Pregnancy:

#BREAKING Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court allows 33-week pregnant woman to terminate pregnancy reports @prashantjha996 #DelhiHighCourt https://t.co/KCHvUZYR4j — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 6, 2022

