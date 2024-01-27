A man was stabbed and shot by four assailants in a crowded lane of Shastri Park in northeast Delhi yesterday evening, according to the police. The suspects have been arrested and booked for attempt to murder. The CCTV footage captured the scene of panic and chaos as the locals fled from the spot. The lane was soon deserted except for the four attackers - Bilal, Saud, Firoj, and Salim - who chased and stabbed the victim, Sameer Ahmed, 25. Delhi Shocker: Minor Boy Dies Nine Days After Being Assaulted by Senior in School, Police Assure Legal Action.

Four Men Stab, Shoot at 'Friend'

