Delhi Shocker: Minor Boy Dies Nine Days After Being Assaulted by Senior in School, Police Assure Legal Action

In an unfortunate incident, a 12-year-old boy died in a hospital on January 20 in Delhi, nine days after he was allegedly assaulted by a senior in a school. The postmortem of the minor boy by a board of doctors is being carried out to ascertain the cause of death. The minor boy was allegedly assaulted by a senior in school nearly ten days ago in the national capital. As per news agency ANI, legal action would be taken per the postmortem report. "The incident took place on 11th January, and the boy died on 20th January," officials of Delhi Police said. Delhi Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Kills Grandmother With Friend’s Help, Steals Cash; Duo Apprehended.

Minor Boy Dies Days After Assault

