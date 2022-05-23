The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi is likely to witness another spell of thunderstorm and heavy rain on Monday night. This comes after the national capital witnessed power cuts in several parts as heavy rain and gusty winds lashed the city. Shockingly, eight people were injured as houses collapsed in different parts of Delhi after the state was tormented with heavy rain and storm.

Check tweet:

Delhi is likely to witness another spell of thunderstorm and heavy rain on Monday night, says India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/krpwI0yMIy — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

