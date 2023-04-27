Fist fight broke out between a scooter rider and a security guard outside a mall in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area. The CCTV video of the incident has gone viral on social media which shows a man, identified as Harvinder, involved in fist fight with Krishnapal, the security guard. The fight broke out over slight delay in handing over a parking ticket. The police had to be called as the fight threatened to go out of control. Noida Shocker: Unidentified Men Thrash Youth in Broad Daylight, Viral Video Surfaces.

Delhi Mall Fight

Video: Delay Over Parking Slip Leads To Full-Blown Fight At Delhi Mall https://t.co/1Pom1aHd49 pic.twitter.com/PxE94y8SVf — NDTV (@ndtv) April 26, 2023

