A special 'Millet-only' lunch for members of Parliament of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday afternoon has been prepared to mark the "Millet Year". Earlier today, at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting PM Narendra Modi laid emphasis on the celebration of International Millet Year 2023 and suggested ways to promote a nutrition campaign through millet. India Will Steer Celebration of International Millet Year 2023: PM.

International Millet Year 2023:

Delhi | Millet lunch - food items made of millet - prepared for lunch at the Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/005rb21rFz — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

