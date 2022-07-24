Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal on Sunday, July 24 congratulate the javelin thrower for winning a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022. CM said, "this is the first time India has won a silver in this championship after Anju Bobby George won the bronze medal in 2003".

Olympic champion scripted yet another history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final here.

Delhi | Neeraj Chopra has made history by winning silver in the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. This is the first time India has won a silver in this championship. Anju Bobby George won the bronze medal in 2003. I congratulate him. He has done Haryana proud: Haryana CM ML Khattar pic.twitter.com/xsTuP8aT0s — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

