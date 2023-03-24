In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly killed a woman by strangulating her to death in Singhu village in Delhi. The accused did not stop there. He later had unnatural sex with the corpse, ANI reported. The accused was identified as Pervinder. "The incident occurred on February 9 this year, "DCP Outer North Ravi Kumar Singh said. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Gurugram Shocker: Woman Alleges Husband of Unnatural Sex on Nuptial Night, Harassment Over Dowry; Seven of Accused’s Family Booked.

Man Performs Unnatural Sex With Corpse:

Delhi | One Pervinder was arrested for unnatural sex with a corpse after strangling the victim to death in Singhu village. The incident occurred on 9th February this year: DCP Outer North Ravi Kumar Singh pic.twitter.com/dLLyJPN2Uj — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

