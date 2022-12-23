Gurugram, Dec 23: Gurugram Police have registered an FIR against a man and his family for unnatural sex and dowry harassment on the complaint of a 28-year-old woman at the Civil Lines Police Station.

The complainant told police that her husband had committed unnatural sex on their nuptial night and forced her to do the same during the honeymoon.

The woman in her complaint has also alleged that besides her husband, his parents, brother and three members of his sister's family also mentally and physically tortured her continuously for dowry even after taking Rs 44 lakh cash and jewellery in marriage which took place a few months back. UP Shocker: Man Abuses, Brutally Thrashes Sister Over Land Dispute in Chitrakoot, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

She also accused her father-in-law, an ex-councillor of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), of ditching her family and supporting his other family members in wrongdoing.

Inspector Poonam Kumari of the Civil Lines police station said that police have booked the family of Gurugram for dowry harassment, unnatural sex, and others on the complaint of the woman. The accused have been booked under Section 377 of IPC for unnatural sex and dowry harassment Act.

"We have asked both sides in the case for appearing before the police. "We are carrying out our investigation in the case," she said. Gujarat: Dalit Youth Beaten by Seven in Vadodara, Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Accused After Assault Clip Goes Viral (Watch Video).

The complainant alleged that her husband and the in-laws had assaulted her while demanding dowry. She also alleged that the brother-in-law had also made inappropriate advances towards her but she could not disclose to anyone because of social stigma.

"The allegations against me and my family are baseless. The complainant's father is a sitting MLA from Faridabad who is pressurising us. We did not do anything wrong and even did not ask for dowry from anyone. We will cooperate with the investigation agency when required," the ex-councillor told IANS.

