A road caved in at the Janakpuri Assembly constituency in Delhi due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, September 2. News agency PTI has shared a video of the caved-in road on social media. Heavy rains continue to batter several parts of North India, particularly Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, with forecasts warning of more showers in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for Haryana, where authorities have ordered schools to remain closed today, 2 September. Delhi Rains: Yamuna Bazar Residents Shift to Safe Locations Due to the Rise in Yamuna River’s Water Level (Watch Video).

Road Caves-In in Janakpuri Area After Delhi Rains

VIDEO | Road caves in at Janakpuri Assembly constituency due to heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/hfXW28jqNc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2025

