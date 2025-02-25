A car reportedly fell into a hole after a road collapsed in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 11 on Monday, February 24. The incident occurred when the slab covering the drain suddenly caved in, leading the car to sink into the hole. According to the Delhi Fire Department, they received a report about the accident and immediately dispatched two fire engines to the spot. However, before the rescue team arrived, the two passengers inside the car managed to escape safely. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Caves-In: Large Crater Appears on India’s Largest E-Way, Video Surfaces.

Delhi Road Cave-In

#WATCH | Delhi: A portion of a service lane collapsed near KM Chowk in Dwarka''s sector 12. A car was also reported to have fallen in the pit. pic.twitter.com/KhSQs63ANR — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

