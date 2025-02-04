In an unfortunate incident in Delhi, a man was stabbed to death in Trilokpuri, East Delhi. Soon after the incident came to light, the police, including multiple teams, began investigating the matter using CCTV footage and evidence to identify the accused. The police are also working to determine the motive behind the murder. Delhi Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Shot at Over Personal Enmity in Trilokpuri, 2 Held.

Man Killed in Delhi's Trilokpuri

Watch: A man was stabbed to death in Trilokpuri, East Delhi. Police, including multiple teams, are investigating using CCTV footage and evidence to identify the accused and determine the motive behind the murder pic.twitter.com/by6bCJophi — IANS (@ians_india) February 4, 2025

