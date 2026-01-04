In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Indraprastha Colony under the Civil Lines police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Saturday night, January 3. The deceased was identified as Nandu Chaubey. Police said the attack was allegedly triggered after Chaubey objected to the harassment of a woman. He was rushed to a hospital following the assault but was declared dead on arrival. An investigation is underway, and CCTV video from the area is being examined to identify those involved. "This incident occurred in the Indraprasth Colony under the Civil Lines police station. We received information a short while ago that a murder had taken place. It was reported that a young man named Nandu Chaubey, around 22–23 years old, was involved in a stabbing incident," ASP Prashant Chaubey said. Dhar Horror: 5-Year-Old Boy Brutally Beheaded in Front of Mother by Mentally Unstable Man in MP, Villagers Beat Accused to Death.

Youth Stabbed to Death by Mob in Vidisha After Opposing Harassment of Woman

Vidisha, Madya Pradesh: Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Chaubey says, "This incident occurred in the Indraprasth Colony under the Civil Lines police station. We received information a short while ago that a murder had taken place. It was reported that a young man… pic.twitter.com/4RGiXLWYUC — IANS (@ians_india) January 4, 2026

