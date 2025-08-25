In a shocking incident, a man strangled a woman to death before stuffing her body in a sack and attempting to dump it in a drain in Delhi’s Dabri area. The body slipped from his bike, drawing the attention of locals who alerted police. The accused, identified as Salim from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, was later arrested. Police said the victim had gone to meet him on August 21 and demanded money he had earlier borrowed, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Salim killed her and tried to dispose of the body secretly. CCTV footage and technical evidence helped police crack the case, with the victim identified through a tattoo on her hand. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife in Seelampur, Walks Into Police Station to Confess Crime.

Hardoi Man Strangles Woman Over Money Row

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

