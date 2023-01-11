As dense fog and cold wave continue to grip parts of North India, pictures of smog engulfing Delhi have gone viral on social media. According to reports, the air quality in the national capital is in 'Severe' category with an overall AQI of 421. Here are some visuals from the Vijay Chowk area in Delhi. Fog Effect: 32 Trains Running Late in Northern Railway Region As Visibility Drops in Parts of North India, Check Train Names and Details Here.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Smog engulfs Delhi, air quality is in 'Severe' category with an overall AQI of 421. Visuals from Vijay Chowk area pic.twitter.com/n0bGfgLkra — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)