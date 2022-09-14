The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said that they will be penalising those who have tinted glass or glass films beyond permissible limits from September 14. The traffic police also said that they will keep a strict check on minors indulging in driving without a licence and penalise the vehicle owners. The Delhi Traffic Police shared the post with the hashtag #IssFilmParAwardNahi.

Check Delhi Traffic Police's Tweet:

