Just a day ahead of Independence Day 2025 celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a detailed advisory outlining restrictions and diversions around the Red Fort and nearby areas. In view of security arrangements for August 15, commuters have been advised to avoid key roads, including Netaji Subhash Marg, S.P. Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road, and parts of Ring Road, among others, during specific timings. Additional routes without parking labels, such as C-Hexagon India Gate, Tilak Marg, and Mathura Road, will also see restrictions. Alternative routes for North–South and East–West access have been suggested, while Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will remain closed. Restrictions will also apply to goods vehicles and interstate buses, with diversions in place to manage the flow of traffic. Scroll below to take a look at the detailed advisory as provided by the Delhi Traffic police. Independence Day 2025: Delhi Metro Services To Begin at 4 AM on August 15, Free Travel for Invitation Holders.

Delhi Traffic Advisory for August 15, Independence Day 2025:

Traffic Advisory In view of #IndependenceDay Celebrations on August 15, 2025, #DelhiTrafficPolice advises commuters to avoid these roads and take alternate routes at the mentioned timings.#IndependenceDay#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/MMRlh4b4wM — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 13, 2025

