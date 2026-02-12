Veteran Doordarshan news anchor Sarla Maheshwari has passed away at the age of 71 in Delhi. The news was shared by former Doordarshan anchor Shammi Narang, who expressed deep grief over her demise and remembered her as a symbol of grace, dignity and linguistic excellence. Maheshwari was one of the most recognised faces of Indian television during Doordarshan’s golden era, alongside anchors like Salma Sultan and Minu Talwar. She became the voice of several historic moments, including the 1991 assassination announcement of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the 1997 funeral coverage of Mother Teresa. Known for her composure and empathy, Maheshwari leaves behind a lasting legacy in Indian broadcast journalism. Emma Amit Dies: Food Vlogger Dead After Eating Toxic ‘Devil Crab’ for Social Media Video.

Sarla Maheshwari Dies at 71

I feel utmost grief in announcing the sad demise of my ex co-News anchor at Doordarshan, Sarala Maheshwari 🙏 She was the embodiment of grace and courtesy. Beautiful not just in appearance but even more so at heart, she had a remarkable command over language and was a reservoir… pic.twitter.com/VIX8khALBC — Shammi Narang (@iamshamminarang) February 12, 2026

Sarla Zariwala Maheshwari, the iconic #Doordarshan newsreader who became a trusted voice in countless #Indian homes during the 1980s and 1990s, passed away in Delhi this morning at the age of 71. Her calm presence and dignified delivery defined an era of broadcast journalism.… pic.twitter.com/JXoe3luf24 — Jaideep Pandey (@PandeyJaideep) February 12, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Shammi Narang), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

