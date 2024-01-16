Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot travelled in a DTC bus on Tuesday, January 16. A video showing the Delhi transport minister taking a DTC bus has also gone viral on social media. As per news agency ANI, Kailash Gahlot travelled in a DTC bus to promote public transportation and take feedback from people. "I appeal to the people of Delhi to use public transport as much as possible because it will also help in reducing pollution," he said. Kailash Gahlot also said that on January 23, the Delhi government will flag off 300 more electric buses and will soon touch the figure of 1800-2000. Delhi Govt Released Rs 415 Crore to NCRTC for RRTS Project: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Kailash Gahlot Travels in a DTC Bus

#WATCH | Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot travels in a DTC bus to promote public transportation and take feedback from people. He says, "I appeal to the people of Delhi to use public transport as much as possible because it will also help in reducing pollution. On January… pic.twitter.com/L0jueKJ77H — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

