A disturbing video going viral on social media shows a youth being stripped and lashed on private parts on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria. The viral clip shows the two men stripping a youth accused of stealing a mobile phone in Deoria and beating his private parts with a belt. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Salempur. After a video of the incident went viral, Deoria police said that one person identified as Rohit Srivastava, son of Ashok Lal Srivastava, resident of Haraiya Salempur, was taken into custody and was being questioned. They also said that the second accused was identified, and a search was launched to nab him. Deoria: Man Brutally Thrashes Elderly Woman and Youth in Public in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Youth Accused of Stealing Mobile Phone Stripped in Deoria

Cops Say 1 Accused Arrested

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में एक व्य़क्ति रोहित श्रीवास्तव पुत्र अशोक लाल श्रीवास्तव निवासी हरैय्या सलेमपुर को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है एवं दूसरे व्यक्ति प्रियांशु सिंह पुत्र धनंजय सिंह निवासी डेहरी थाना मईल को चिन्हित कर तलाश की जा रही है। अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही जारी है । — DEORIA POLICE (@DeoriaPolice) February 26, 2025

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)