A shocking video from Deoria’s Gauribazar police station area in Baitalpur town is going viral on social media, showing a man brutally thrashing an elderly woman and a young man in public. Despite the violence unfolding before their eyes, the onlookers merely stood by and watched without intervening to stop the assault. The reason behind the attack remains unclear. Local authorities have taken note of the incident, and the police have assured strict action against the accused after identifying him. Deoria: Schoolgirls Harassed and Chased by Men in Narayanpur, Police Responds on Viral Video.

Man Brutally Thrashes Elderly Woman and Youth in Public in Uttar Pradesh

