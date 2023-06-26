Devraj Patel, comedian, actor and YouTuber, who won the hearts of the people with his "Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai" video passed away today, June 26. According to news reports, Patel allegedly died in a road accident in Chhattisgarh. Devraj Patel was on his way to shoot a comedy video in Raipur when the tragic incident took place. Patel was best known for his "Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai" dialogue in viral reels. Such was his fan following that he had 4 lakh subscribers on YouTube. The news of his death was confirmed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who shared a video of Devraj on his official Twitter account to mourn the late comedian's death. "The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad," Baghel said. A few other Twitter users also mourned Devraj's death. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Targets Former CM Raman Singh Over Reservation Issue.

Devraj Patel Dies In Chhattisgarh Road Accident

“दिल से बुरा लगता है” से करोड़ों लोगों के बीच अपनी जगह बनाने वाले, हम सबको हंसाने वाले देवराज पटेल आज हमारे बीच से चले गए. इस बाल उम्र में अद्भुत प्रतिभा की क्षति बहुत दुखदायी है. ईश्वर उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे. ओम् शांति: pic.twitter.com/6kRMQ94o4v — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 26, 2023

Comedian Devraj Patel From Chhatisgarh Is No More

An Innocent Soul, YouTuber, Comedian Devraj Patel From Chhatisgarh Is No More. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oZ0VXUQ4Yh — Satya Chaudhary (@satyagodara) June 26, 2023

YouTuber Devraj Patel Dies in Road Accident

Very Saddening Chhattisgarh's comedy YouTuber Devraj Patel dies in road accident with deepest condolences to the Devraj's family.. https://t.co/OVE0HZ2aMT pic.twitter.com/vLB5gOcppU — زماں (@Delhiite_) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)