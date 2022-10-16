On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs) to the the nation. Speaking about the same, PM Modi said that digital banking units will further financial inclusion, enhance banking experience for citizens. PM Modi also said, "This Digital Banking Units will empower digital services. It will improve banking and financial management, promote transparency and also promote financial inclusion."

PM Modi Inaugurates 75 Digital Banking Units

Digital Banking Units will further financial inclusion, enhance banking experience for citizens: PM Modi while dedicating 75 DBUs to nation — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)