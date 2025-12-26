Viral videos surfaced on social media on Thursday, December 25, showing people taking away decorative flower pots placed along the roadside after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtra Prerna Sthal. The incident reportedly occurred in the Basant Kunj area shortly after the event concluded. Despite security deployment, men and women were seen loading the flower pots onto their vehicles. PM Modi inaugurated the Rashtra Prerna Sthal to honour the life and ideals of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, as well as two other Bharatiya Janata Party icons, in Lucknow. Spread over 65 acres, close to the banks of the River Gomti in Lucknow on Hardoi Road, the Rashtra Prerna Sthal is dedicated to Vajpayee, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Shaped like a lotus, reflecting the BJP’s election symbol, the memorial has three towering bronze statues of the late leaders. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Birth Anniversary, Says ‘It Symbolises Vision That Has Guided India Towards Self-Respect, Unity and Service’.

मोदी जी लखनऊ से चले गए और लखनऊ वालों ने गमले चुराना शुरू कर दिया😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TqlVHGfgmH — Kavish Aziz (@azizkavish) December 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account Journalist Tushar Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

