A 4-year-old girl in Lucknow was allegedly digitally raped by her school van driver, Mohd Arif, on July 17. The child returned home distressed, revealing to her mother pain in her private parts, which led to the crime being uncovered by doctors. On complaint, the police immediately registered an FIR and arrested Arif. The police have also impounded the van and are investigating if Arif targeted other children. The school management is under scrutiny for allegedly trying to suppress the matter and threatening the victim's family. Digital Rape Case: Delhi Court Holds Man Guilty of Sexually Assaulting 18-Month-Old; Asks Police To Collect Biological Evidence in ‘Hand-Genital Contact’ Cases.

Digital Rape in Lucknow

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | A 4-year-old girl was digital raped allegedly by her school van driver in Lucknow. DCP (East) Shashank Singh says that FIR has been registered and accused driver, Mohd Arif has been arrested. Visuals of the van in which the incident occurred; it… pic.twitter.com/seUUJNRbRp — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2025

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | A 4-year-old girl was digital raped allegedly by her school van driver in Lucknow. DCP (East) Shashank Singh says that FIR has been registered and accused driver, Mohd Arif has been arrested. Picture of the accused, Mohd Arif released by the Police. pic.twitter.com/UzWi6crYqj — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

