Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday took oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The Karanata Congress President took oath in the presence of hundreds and thousands of people including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party MLAs and supporters. The oath-taking ceremony was also graced by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot among other leaders from across the country. Siddaramaiah Takes Oath as New Karnataka CM in Bengaluru (See Pics).

DK Shivakumar takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/OSGc7ck4tV — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)