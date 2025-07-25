A police inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur was caught on camera threatening an eyewear shopkeeper, walking away without paying for the glasses. The incident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the shop, and the video of it has gone viral on social media. According to shopkeeper Dr. Ajit, the inspector threatened him when asked for payment and said, “I will not pay. Do whatever you can.” The Mirzapur police have acknowledged the video and ordered an inquiry into the matter. Kanpur: 2 UP Police Personnel Suspended After Viral Video Shows They Let Suspect Flee During Manhunt.

UP Police Inspector Walks Away Without Paying For Glasses in UP's Mirzapur

In UP's Mirzapur, an inspector bargaining over the price of spectacles turned into a heated argument. The cop later walked away without paying. pic.twitter.com/eTG0yMxHA0 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 25, 2025

