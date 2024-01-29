In yet another attack by stray dogs in Ghaziabad, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl suffered injuries after she was mauled by the stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Raj Nagar Extension. The video of the incident, which was recorded on a nearby installed CCTV camera, has surfaced on social media. The video shows the dogs attacking and dragging the girl into the park of the building. Fortunately, the toddler was saved by a man who chased the dogs away. The incident occurred in KDP society in Raj Nagar Extension. Ghaziabad Dog Attack Video: Stray Dogs Surround Child, Bite Him Before Being Chased Away by Delivery Agent.

Dog Attack in Ghaziabad Highrise

