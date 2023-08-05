A pack of stray dogs attacked and bit a boy in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident was recorded on CCTV in which stray canines were seen attacking and biting the child. The dogs kept attacking the boy till a delivery agent chased them away. Meanwhile, the video shows more dogs rushing towards the boy before the delivery agent comes as a saviour. The incident occurred at the Rajnagar extension. Dog Attack in Ghaziabad: Pet Pitbull Attacks Child in DLF Colony, Victim Severely Injured.

Ghaziabad Dog Attack Video

Ghaziabad Dog Attack

