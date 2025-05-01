On the 27th birth anniversary of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, his wife, Himanshi Narwal, made a poignant appeal for peace and unity. Speaking at a memorial event in Karnal, Himanshi, a PhD scholar from Gurugram, urged the nation not to respond to violence with hatred. “We don't want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace,” she said. A blood donation camp was organised in Lt Narwal’s memory, where family and friends gathered to pay tribute. His mother and wife were seen in tears as emotional tributes were offered to the fallen officer. Lieutenant Vinay Narwal Dies in Pahalgam Terror Attack: Father Rajesh Narwal Breaks Down While Immersing His Son’s Ashes in Ganga at Haridwar (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Karnal | "...We don't want people going against Muslims or Kashmiris. We want peace and only peace. Of course, we want justice," says Himanshi, wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. pic.twitter.com/LaOpBVe7z2 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2025

Karnal, Haryana: On the birthday of the late Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, his wife Himanshi says, "I just want the entire nation to pray for him, that wherever he is, he remains healthy and happy..." pic.twitter.com/8MdugaqmOg — IANS (@ians_india) May 1, 2025

