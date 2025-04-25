Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 25 (ANI)- The ashes of Indian Navy Officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, were immersed in the sacred waters of the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri on Friday, following traditional rituals and prayers.

Narwal, a native of Karnal, Haryana, was given an emotional farewell as his family members, including his father Rajesh Narwal and maternal uncle, performed the last rites in the presence of hundreds. Former Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik and several BJP workers also paid their respects at the ghat.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Rajesh Narwal said, "My son laid down his life for the nation. I only pray that no other family has to go through the same pain."

The atmosphere at Har Ki Pauri was filled with emotion as many were moved to tears during the immersion ceremony.

Earlier, Narwal's father expressed faith in the government and said that the Union government would do justice, adding that the loss was "unbearable and irreplaceable."

"The government is doing its work and we trust the government...They will do justice...Vinay was a very good child...he died like a brave soldier... The country is with me...God will give strength to my family to face this unbearable pain and irreplaceable loss...She (my daughter-in-law) has suffered the most...PM Modi and Amit Shah have taken several steps...PM Modi cut short his visit and came back, and this is also a big step," Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's father told reporters in Karnal.

He praised his son, saying that he was a brilliant student who always came first.

"He wanted to be a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, but due to his height, he was not selected and ultimately chose to serve in the Indian Navy...We have complete faith in the government, and we are hopeful that the government will take the necessary action in the matter," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, last respects were paid to Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, including a formal procession and a rifle salute, following which a cremation ceremony took place with full military honours at the late soldier's native hometown in Karnal.

The naval officer was killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal had recently tied the knot, with his wedding reception held just days earlier on April 16. Lt Narwal, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on leave and was in Pahalgam with his wife when terrorists opened fire.

The widow of the deceased naval officer bid an emotional farewell during the solemn military ceremony, remembering her late husband as a man who lived with honour and left behind a legacy of courage.

Amidst tears and tribute, she gathered her strength to share a few final words to the remains of her beloved, capturing both sorrow and admiration. "I hope his soul rest in peace. He lived a good life. He made us proud, and we should keep this pride in every way," she said, her voice trembling with emotion as she broke down.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. (ANI)

