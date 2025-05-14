Tensions escalated at Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka as over 30 students were allegedly barred from entering due to fee-related issues, despite parents claiming payments were made. In a controversial move, the school allegedly hired bouncers to manage protesting parents and students, a scene captured in widely shared videos. Parents assert that April fees were paid via cheque and May’s through online banking, with the former still unprocessed. The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting long-standing grievances over coercive fee practices. It also comes amid increased scrutiny of Delhi’s private school fee structures. The Delhi High Court had recently directed DPS Dwarka to end discriminatory practices following a fee hike dispute and official inspection in April. ‘Inhuman, Profit-Driven’: Delhi High Court Slams DPS Dwarka for Locking Students Over Fee Dispute, Warns of Criminal Action.

DPS Dwarka Hires Bouncers Amid School Fee Row

DPS Dwarka hired Bouncers to teach a lesson to the students and parents protesting against fee hike. How can a School depute bouncers against its own students @ashishsood_bjp ? pic.twitter.com/0ZacwP3U61 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) May 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)