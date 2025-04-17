New Delhi, April 17: The Delhi High Court, in a scathing rebuke, criticised Delhi Public School (DPS), Dwarka, on Wednesday for its “inhuman” treatment of students whose families failed to pay increased, allegedly unauthorised fees. Justice Sachin Datta condemned the school’s actions, saying it prioritised profits over education and treated students “like chattel.”

The court was hearing a petition filed on behalf of affected students, some of whom appeared in court in school uniforms, visibly distressed and clutching their books. Parents recounted how their children were denied entry into classrooms, confined to the library, and barred from interacting with peers—acts the judge said stripped children of their dignity. Woman Moves Delhi HC Claiming Husband Created Ruckus During Child Visitation, Fined INR 50,000 After Court Finds She Started It.

“I am disturbed by the way these children were treated,” said Justice Datta. “No school has the right to confine or discriminate against students because their parents are struggling financially.” Delhi HC Sets Aside Cancellation of US Missionary's OCI Card, Says 'Central Government Can't Cancel OCI Cards Arbitrarily Without Hearing'.

An eight-member committee led by the District Magistrate (Southwest) had visited the school and submitted a report highlighting mental harassment and unfair treatment of students over unpaid dues. The report confirmed that children were denied access to classes and school facilities due to non-payment of an “unauthorised” fee hike.

The judge ordered immediate remedial steps to safeguard the children’s mental and emotional wellbeing and warned that the principal could face criminal charges for the conduct. The court stated the school should be held accountable at the highest level.

The Directorate of Education informed the court that a showcause notice was issued to DPS Dwarka on April 8, demanding an explanation within seven days. Meanwhile, counsel for the students confirmed their readiness to pay officially approved fees. The school’s lawyer argued that multiple notices were issued since December, and the March deadline was missed, prompting action. The case will continue as the court monitors compliance and accountability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).