The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered 3360 grams of cocaine from an Indian national who arrived from Addis Ababa to Mumbai. Cocaine worth Rs 33.60 crore was recovered from the alleged drug smuggler who was intercepted by DRI at the Mumbai airport. DRI apprehended the Indian national after they found cocaine concealed beneath the wax layer of soaps. Gurugram Police Teams Raid Nightclub Casa Danza Over Drug Use, FIR Registered Against 288 People.

DRI Seizes Cocaine At Mumbai Airport:

DRI Mumbai apprehended an Indian national who arrived from Addis Ababa to Mumbai and recovered 3360 grams of cocaine, valued at approx Rs 33.60 crore. The cocaine was found concealed beneath the wax layer of the soaps: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence pic.twitter.com/NmMEF0e5uy — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

