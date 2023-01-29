Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 29 (ANI): An FIR was registered against as many as 288 people after a police raid at a pub bar in Gurugram on suspicion of drugs, Haryana Police informed on Saturday.

The raid was carried out at Casa Danza club in Udyog Nagar, Phase 3. The police had received inputs received by the police regarding drugs being served in the club, based on which the police carried out the raid.

During the raid, the police recovered huge quantities of drugs, including Charas, Ganja, MDMA, heroin, cocaine, and other suspicious items from the spot.

The Gurugram ACP informed that blood samples of 288 persons have been collected on suspicion of drug consumption. These 288 persons have also been mentioned in the FIR.

ACP Udyog Vihar informed that the police recovered 10.67 grams of hashish, 6.30 grams of marijuana cigarettes, 6.30 grams of heroin, 6.30 grams of cocaine, 3.67 grams of MDMA and some tablets.

The case has also been registered against the three owners and three managers of the club, the police said.

The police said that they have been monitoring the activities of the Casa Danza pub bar for the past two months. The intelligence team visited the pub bar multiple times and submitted a report to the crime branch.

Based on the report, ACP Crime, ACP Udyog Vihar, ACP East and four Crime Branch teams carried out the raid.

Incidentally, the club was also in a controversy in August last year, when a bouncer molested a girl and assaulted her friend, the police said.

The police also said that they are awaiting the reports of the blood sample for further details. (ANI)

