The Dwarka Mor metro station, which is a busy transit hub in west Delhi, has reportedly become a hotspot for drug addicts and peddlers, posing a serious threat to the safety and security of commuters and residents. In a shocking incident, a drug addict brought his bed on the road near the metro station and slept on it, forcing the bus and car drivers to pass over the bed. The incident, which was captured on a mobile phone by a passerby, has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and concern among the public. The video shows the drug addict lying on a mattress on the road, oblivious to the traffic and honking around him. The vehicles can be seen carefully manoeuvring around the bed, trying to avoid hitting the man. Suicide in Delhi: Advocate Ends Life by Jumping Off From Lawyer's Chamber in Saket Court, Police Recover Suicide Note.

'Intoxicated' Man Puts Mattress on Road To Sleep

देखिए नशेड़ी ने सोने के लिए सड़क पर ही बिस्तर डाल दिया जिसकी वजह से रोड़ पर जा रही बस ओर कार को बिस्तर के उप्पर से ही जाना पड़ा द्वारका मोर मेट्रो स्टेशन के नीचे नशे का अड्डा बन चुका है एक नशेड़ी अपना बिस्तर रोड पर ले आया सोने के लिए आए दिन नशे में धुत लोग कार व बस वालों के… pic.twitter.com/qDV3wlihzA — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) January 29, 2024

