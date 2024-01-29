In an unfortunate incident in Delhi, an advocate allegedly ended his life by jumping off from the lawyer’s chamber in Saket court today, January 29. Police officials said that the deceased advocate jumped off the lawyer’s chamber in Saket court and died. The deceased lawyer has been identified as Om Kumar Sharma (44). He was found lying on the ground floor parking. "A suicide note has also been recovered," officials of Delhi Police said. Delhi Shocker: Woman’s Body With Neck Slit, Over 20 Injuries Marks Found Near Shakurbasti Railway Yard, Accused Arrested.

Advocate Ends Life in Delhi

Information was received that an advocate jumped off from the Lawyer's chamber in Saket court today and died. The deceased, advocate Om Kumar Sharma (44) was found lying on the ground floor parking. A suicide note has also been recovered: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

