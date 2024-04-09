The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently said that drug peddlers who deal in small and intermediate quantities of contraband are like termites in society. The high court further said that such people should be dealt with by iron hands by courts when considering their bail pleas. The single-judge Justice Ranjan Sharma said even a suspect or an accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) does not have any vested right or an automatic claim for anticipatory bail or regular bail. "Such drug peddlers, who involved in small or intermediate quantity of contraband, are the termites in the society. It is high time that while considering the bail application of such bail petitioners, who resort to small quantity or intermediate quantity trafficking etc. needs, to be dealt with by iron hands," the court stated. 'Take Cue From Bhutan’: Himachal Pradesh High Court Suggests Government to Impose Solid Waste Management Charge on Tourists.

HC on Drug Peddlers

