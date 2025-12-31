According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), due to the activation of a western disturbance, Delhi may remain partly cloudy on the evening of December 31. Rain is also possible in parts of Delhi-NCR on January 1, 2026. On December 31 and January 1, Mumbai may witness partly cloudy skies with haze, but no weather warnings have been issued. Chennai and Bengaluru are likely to experience partly cloudy skies with a possibility of isolated light rainfall as part of a larger weather outlook for the peninsular region, while Hyderabad is expected to remain largely dry with hazy conditions. Kolkata and the rest of West Bengal are forecast to remain dry with shallow to moderate fog in the morning hours. Shimla is bracing for a significant shift as the IMD predicts light to moderate rain and snowfall across many places in Himachal Pradesh. Cold Wave Conditions Likely to Prevail in Telangana on December 30-31: IMD.

