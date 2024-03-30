The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently encouraged the State government of Himachal Pradesh to consider charging visitors for solid waste management services. The Court reasoned that to ensure the sustainability of solid waste management services, it was necessary to impose such fees on visitors entering the hill state. Judge Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja's division bench suggested this, recommending that the State emulate Bhutan by requiring visitors to pay a Sustainable Development Fee (SDF). Himachal HC Raps Civic Body as Piles of Trash Plague Shimla.

HP High Court Suggests Government to Impose Solid Waste Management Charge on Tourists

