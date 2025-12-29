On Sunday, December 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue during the night/morning hours over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, till December 31 and over East Uttar Pradesh till January 1. The weather agency further said that cold day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on December 29. "A Western Disturbance is likely to impact Western Himalayan Region from 30th December and adjoining Plains from 31st December," IMD added. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, December 29. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Monday. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Worsens As AQI Slips Into Severe Category, Several Areas Cross 400 Mark.

