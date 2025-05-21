A violent brawl involving a group of young women erupted outside Malhar Mega Mall in Indore’s Vijay Nagar area late on May 18, with video footage of the altercation going viral. The girls, reportedly drunk after leaving a club, were seen hurling abuses, pulling hair, and physically attacking one another. According to police, 20-year-old Neha Ajnar filed an FIR alleging a boy passed obscene remarks at her around 12:15 am. After she objected, the boy and his group allegedly assaulted her and her friend Bulbul. The situation escalated into a physical fight involving multiple women. Police have registered a case under Sections 115, 296, and 3(5) of the BNS. The accused remain unidentified as investigations continue. Girls Fight in Galgotias University Campus Viral Video: Fierce Catfight Breaks Out Between Female Students in Greater Noida As Bystanders Watch!

Girls Fight in Indore

