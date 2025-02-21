A video has emerged on social media showing girls in a fierce fight. The incident, allegedly from Galgotias University in Greater Noida, involved the students in a hard-hitting argument, which eventually led to a brutal fight. As they began to slap and kick each other while pulling their hair, another girl who initially tried to separate them eventually joined in, hitting one of the female students involved in the fight. With the ongoing fierce catfight between the female students, the bystanders were captured watching the brawl. The incident was recorded by one of the onlookers and shared it on social media. However, the origin of the video remains unclear. In addition, no statement or reports of any action against the students from the University came forward. WWW-Style Brawl in Greater Noida: 2 Female Students Fight, Pull Each Other’s Hair in Knowledge Park.

Watch Video of Girls Fight in Galgotias University Campus

No-context kalesh b/w Two girls inside galgotias university noida pic.twitter.com/jNqQtUYZxh — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 20, 2025

