Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently created a lighthearted moment during his rally in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, when he noticed a woman chewing gutkha (smokeless tobacco). The incident occurred during an event in Khaniyadhana, where Scindia, with a smile, confronted the woman saying, “Don’t eat gutkha, sister. I caught you!” He then politely asked her to hand over the packet, which he gave to his team to discard. Adding humor, he said, “Dukhi mat ho ki maine tumhari supari le li, khush ho jao ki tumhara swasthya bach gaya.” The crowd erupted in laughter, and the video has since gone viral, winning praise for his friendly and health-conscious gesture. MWC 2025: Jyotiraditya Scindia Shares India’s Guiding Principles, Says Innovation, Inclusivity, Sustainability and Trust Forms Core Towards Tech Governance.

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Lighthearted Gutkha Warning to Woman in MP

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)