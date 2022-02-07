Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha said that during the first wave of COVID-19, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, the Delhi govt told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them with buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP & Uttarakhand.

