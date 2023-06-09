In a shocking incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, a father-son duo were injured after an explosion took place in an electric scooter in Srinagar. As per reports, the blast in the EV scooter took place while the two-wheeler was charging. Reportedly, two people were injured in the incident while the house of the EV scooter's owner was also damaged in the explosion. E-Scooter Blast in Maharashtra: Electric Scooter's Battery Explodes While Charging in Vasai, Minor Killed (Video).

Father-Son Duo Injured in E-Scooter Battery Blast

