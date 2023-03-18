External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar on Saturday said it was troubling as a citizen of India to see "somebody drooling over China". Jaishankar's statement came after Rahul Gandhi's remarks on threats that China poses for India. "When Panda huggers try to be China hawks... it doesn't fly," EAM further said. Gandhi in London had said that Jaishankar and the government did not understand the actual threat from China, and the prime minister's statement demonstrated his lack of comprehension of the threat. Rahul Gandhi Launches Sharp Attack On EAM S Jaishankar in London, Says 'Foreign Minister Doesn't Understand China Threat' (Watch Video).

S Jaishankar Slams Rahul Gandhi:

Dr. Jaishankar on Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/8mwQYC6Ev6 — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) March 18, 2023

