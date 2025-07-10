An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Haryana today, July 10. According to the National Center for Seismology (NSE), the quake hit Haryana's Jhajjar at 9:04 AM. Earthquake tremors were also felt in Delhi today. According to reports, strong earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi-NCR region. One X user said, "It's #earthquake in NCR Rohtak Fbd Delhi", while a second user wrote,"Delhi NCr mein bhukamp ke jhatke". Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR As Quake of Magnitude 7.2 Jolts Myanmar.

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/YTWfWzc16G — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025

It's #earthquake in NCR Rohtak Fbd Delhi — Pawan Bhardwaj🇮🇳 (@PawanJui) July 10, 2025

Delhi NCr mein bhukamp ke jhatke ek toh baarish se buraa haal hai aur upar se ye bhukamp #DelhiRain #Delhi_earthquake pic.twitter.com/AWmxab75Tf — Rinki Sharma (@Rinkisharma2233) July 10, 2025

