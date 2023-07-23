An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, today evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt around 6:34 pm. More details are awaited. Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Strikes Afghanistan, No Casualties Reported.

Earthquake in Uttarakhand:

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand today at around 6:34 pm: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/DAihG8IHLl — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

