On Monday, the Election Commission wrote to the Eknath Shinde faction and Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' to Shinde faction and 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to Thackeray faction. The EC declined to allot 'Trishul', 'Rising Sun' & 'Gada' as symbols as they are "not in the list of free symbols". Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has also asked the Shinde faction to furnish a list of 3 fresh symbols by tomorrow, October 11. The EC has declared 'Flaming Torch' as the symbol of candidates of Thackeray faction in the current by-election and till the final order is passed in the current dispute.

EC Declines To Allot ‘Trishul’, ‘Rising Sun’ & ‘Gada’ As Symbols

The Election Commission of India asks the Shinde faction to furnish a list of 3 fresh symbols by 11th Oct, tomorrow and declares 'Flaming Torch' as the symbol of candidates of Thackeray faction in the current by-election and till the final order is passed in the current dispute. pic.twitter.com/4fT2PigUuS — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

